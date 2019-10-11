Final 2020 presidential debate to be held in Tennessee

Belmont University will host one of the presidential debates ahead of the 2020 election, according to a report from WTVF.

The university made a formal announcement about the debate on Friday morning. Belmont will host the third and final debate on October 22, 2020.

In April, Belmont announced it was one of six sites competing to host a presidential debate.

Belmont previously hosted the 2008 Town Hall Presidential Debate between candidates Sen. John McCain and Sen. Barack Obama. It also served as an alternate host site in 2016.

The 2008 Town Hall Presidential Debate was the first held in Tennessee. This upcoming debate will be the second for the state.