Find a new furry friend at cat and kitten adoption event

Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee is hosting an adoption event at Pet Smart near West Town Mall from 1-6 p.m on Sunday.

FFF said they have several cats and kittens who need a furever home.

Potential pet parents can visit the Feral Feline Friends website. to see all cats and kittens available for adoption and fill out an adoption application.

According to their website, FFF says their mission is "To end the overpopulation of cats in the Knoxville TN area and Surrounding Counties through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), public education, and empowering the community to care for outside cats."

To donate or apply to become a foster parent or volunteer click here.