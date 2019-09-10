Homeowner escapes early morning house fire

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 7000 block of Middlebrook Pike in West Knoxville on Tuesday morning.

When fire crews arrived they found the single-story home on fire.

The homeowner was able to escape uninjured before firefighters arrived. KFD said the home appears to be a total loss.

Middlebrook Pike eastbound was closed for part of Tuesday morning as fire crews battled the fire.

KFD said that the fire is under investigation.