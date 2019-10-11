Fire marshall: Lighting yourself on fire for the #FireChallenge is dangerous

The Tennessee Sate Fire Marshall released a warning telling kids not to set themselves on fire as part of the #FireChallenge.

The release said a new internet trend encourages kids to pour flammable liquids on themselves then set the liquid on fire. Officials want to remind everyone that these actions carry "potentially tragic and possible criminal consequences."

“While today’s young people might seem savvy when it comes to the latest technology, social media, and video games, adults must remember that our children are still highly impressionable and can make choices that have harmful and dangerous consequences,” said State Fire Marshal and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “We encourage parents to have early conversations with their children about the uses and dangers of fire. Teach them that fire is never something to ever be taken lightly.”

Officials released a list of tips for parents:

- Supervise children closely. Many accidental fires happen when young children are left alone, even for a short period of time.

- Ask questions about what your child is watching. Be active and aware.

- Set clear rules and consequences about fire misuse.

- Keep flammable liquids as well as matches and lighters out of the reach of children. Remember, child-resistant does not mean child-proof.

- Never use lighters, matches, or accelerants as a source of amusement for children; they may try to do the same.

- If you’re a young person and you know about someone who is thinking about participating in a fire challenge, tell an adult immediately. Remember: See something, say something.

