Fire breaks out at West Knoxville home, family found safe

Units from the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3521 Lyle Ave. at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Two adults and three children, who were in the house, were able to safely evacuate.

A spokesperson said when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the exterior's attic vents.

Firefighters found fire in the attic above a bathroom of the home. The homeowner described they smelled a scent of electrical wires burning. Soon after their neighbor came to the door, officials said they told them smoke was coming from the roof.

The Knoxville Utilities Board pulled the electrical meter from the home as a safety precaution. The family is without power, but the American Red Cross will assist the family temporarily.

