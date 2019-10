The Pigeon Forge Fire Department confirmed that there is an active structure fire at an apartment complex in Sevierville, Tenn.

Considering the fire is not in Pigeon Forge an official says they sent a truck out to the scene to help assist with the fire.

The complex is near a Walmart in the area.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.