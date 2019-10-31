Fire breaks out in North Knoxville home

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3109 Dempster Street at 7:19 pm Thursday evening.

When first responders arrived at the scene they noticed the right rear side of the home in "heavy flames" with the home's occupant outside, according to a release.

KFD reports that the flames started from the utility room near the kitchen and back porch.

The resident of the home told firefighters that they noticed the smell of smoke and saw flames after stepping outside for a few minutes.

KFD was able to contain the fire with no injuries reported. The American Red Cross will assist the fire victim.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.