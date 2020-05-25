Lightning strike causes fire, destroys Texas church

A fire caused by a lightning strike destroyed a church in Tom Bean, Texas early Saturday morning.

Grayson County’s fire marshal said crews from four volunteer fire departments responded to the First United Methodist Church just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were on the scene for nine hours until 11 a.m. putting out the flames.

Reverend Trent Baggett said the fire started after lightning struck the steeple.

"My job is to help them understand that Christ is with us always, no matter what happens, and we're going to be taken care of," Baggett said.

Baggett said the sanctuary is a total loss, but other areas of the building are okay.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KXII. All rights reserved.