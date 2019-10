Sevier County fire crews have been called to a brush fire Saturday afternoon in a remote area near Laurel Lick Rd and Mill Creek Rd.

Emergency Personnel from Sevier County EMA, Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevier County Fire and Rescue, and Tennessee Divison of Forestry are on location working to contain the small fire.

Smoke may be seen in that area.

