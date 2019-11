Fire crews were called to an early morning house fire in the Halls community on Tuesday.

Rural Metro fire Department got a call of a house fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. at 3527 Miller Rd.

Miller Road is near Portwood Lane and Andersonville Pike in the Halls community.

Rural Metro says that the family was able to make it out of the house safe.

