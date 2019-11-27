Fire crews called early morning blaze

A little after 4:30 a.m. Knoxville Fire Department responded to 2317 Peachtree Street for a report of flames coming through the roof of a home.

When fire crews arrived they found a one-story brick rancher, which was in the process of being remodeled with flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters took a defensive strategy, attacking the flames from outside. Fire officials said a heavy downpour of rain didn’t make firefighters task any more difficult.

No injuries are reported, and the fire is under control at this time.

