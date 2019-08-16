Fire crews called to Sevier County jail annex

The Sevierville City Fire Department was called to the Sevier County Jail annex on Friday afternoon after reports of smoke in the building.

Bob Stahlke, with the City of Sevierville, said when fire crews arrived they found an electrical panel caught fire.

Stahlke said the fire is out and it was mostly an issue with smoke.

According to officials, nobody was injured and the jail annex did not have to be evacuated due to the fire.

