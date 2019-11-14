Fire crews called to early morning blaze in Jefferson County

Multiple fire departments were called in an early morning house fire in the New Market area of Jefferson County on Thursday morning.

New Market, Jefferson City, and Rural Metro Fire Departments were called after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a house fire at 2590 West Old Andrew.Johnson Highway.

Captian Sammy Solomon with New Market Fire Department said when firefighters arrived they found the single-family home fully engulfed in flames.

It took 20 firefighters and 7 fire engines and tankers to bring the fire under control.

The owner said the home was in the process of being renovated, no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.