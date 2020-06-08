Fire crews contain apartment fire in West Knox County

Rural Metro fire officials said there are were no reported injuries after an apartment fire Monday morning in West Knox County.

Rural Metro responded to a reported fire around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews said when they arrived at the home on the 800 block of Calypso Way they discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of an apartment.

Firefighters immediately began an aggressive attack on the fire to keep it from spreading to nearby apartments, according to reports.

Officials said the occupants of all three units of the center apartment self-evacuated.

Rural Metro crews were able to control the fire and keep the losses contained to the center unit only.

There were no injuries reported but officials said one cat could not be located after the fire.

Fire crews said Barbee Lane will be congested with fire equipment until 7:30 a.m. and asked drivers to use caution when traveling in that area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

