Fire crews rescue man from North Knoxville fire

Just after 4:00 a.m. this morning, crews from Knoxville Fire Department was called to 433 E. Quincy Ave. in North Knoxville for report of a house that was on fire.

Neighbors were woken by the glow of the flames showing through their window and called 911 to report the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large amount of fire engulfing the front of the home and already burning through the roof covering the front porch of the single-story home.

Fire crews also received word that there was a victim inside. Responders quickly crawled through the heat and smoke, finding the owner of the home lying unconscious in the hallway, overcome by smoke.

The elderly gentleman was rushed to the hospital, suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No other injuries are reported.

