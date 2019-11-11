Fire destroys West Knox County home

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning in West Knox County.

A little after 4:00 a.m. Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 1132 Buxton Dr. In West Knox County.

When firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames on the front side of the house. Crews worked quickly to put out the fire.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, and nobody was injured.

Rural Metro also reminds people tp please make sure your smoke detectors are working, you and your family have a plan to exit your house if it's on fire, and call the fire department as soon as you think it's on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

