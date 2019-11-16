Fire engulfs cabin in Sevierville, Tenn.

A cabin located at the Hidden Mountain Resort in Sevierville caught fire Saturday night after a vehicle hit a gas meter at the cabin. The cabin is located on the 600 block of Walnut Way.

Sevierville official Bob Stahlke said the gas meter was hit outside of the cabin a little bit before 9 p.m.

All parties from the building and vehicle are safe and evacuated. The cabin is fully engulfed in flames according to officials.

The Sevierville Fire Department and a couple of other agencies are on the scene.

The fire is not contained as of now. More updates will be made available as information comes in.

