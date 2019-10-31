Fire engulfs California church

WHITTIER, Calif. (CBS) -- A two-alarm blaze engulfed a large church in Whittier, California Thursday morning. The fire broke out at the two-story Cornerstone Celebration Center International located at 6712 Washington Ave. at 4:09 a.m.
According to KCBS, there was no one inside when the blaze broke out and there are no injuries.
Investigators said there was no word on a cause.
However, fires have been raging in California for weeks.
