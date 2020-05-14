Fire erupts in Rocky Hill, burning hundred-year-old schoolhouse

When flames erupted in Rocky Hill Monday night, neighbors knew exactly what caught fire--an old schoolhouse.

On Monday night, the schoolhouse, which dates back to the 1800s, burned to the ground.

WVLT News reached out to the East Tennessee History Center for information on the structure. They shared articles on the Currier School dating back to 1891 when people showed up to the school in wagons, buggies and on horseback for a community picnic. Another article described a case of scarlet fever in the local neighborhood in 1908.

According to the history center, the building was sold for $4,600 in 1955 to Jack H. Cunningham.

Fire crews tackled to fire Monday evening and remained on scene for several hours. The Knox County Sheriff's Office has not revealed any details on how the fire started.

