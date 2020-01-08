Firefighters rescue trapped residents from Knoxville apartment building fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters rescued residents trapped on the fourth floor of a Knoxville apartment fire Wednesday morning.
Residents were rescued from the fourth floor of a burning Knoxville apartment building Wednesday morning / Source: (Alexandra Johnson)
The fire broke out at the Barclay Apartments at 1616 Laurel Avenue, near UT Campus. Crews responded just after 5:30 a.m., then reported the fire was out at 6:30 a.m.
Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.
17th Street and Laurel Avenue is blocked while crews are on scene.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.