Firefighters rescue trapped residents from Knoxville apartment building fire

Firefighters rescued residents trapped on the fourth floor of a Knoxville apartment fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Barclay Apartments at 1616 Laurel Avenue, near UT Campus. Crews responded just after 5:30 a.m., then reported the fire was out at 6:30 a.m.

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.

17th Street and Laurel Avenue is blocked while crews are on scene.

