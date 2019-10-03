Tennessee counties placed under burn ban

Some counties in East Tennessee have been placed on burn bans due to severe drought weather.

Some counties in Tennessee are under a burn ban. / Source: WVLT News

Knox County has been placed on an open burn ban. This means that people can still do things like cook on a grill or use a contained fire pit outdoors, but they are not allowed to burn things like yard waste in an open field.

During this time of the year, fire departments are getting more calls about brush fires. These fires can start from something as small as a lit cigarette coming in contact with dry leaves and a gust of wind.

"It can get away from you quicker than you think with the wind. The embers can travel quite a ways if you have a large brush pile it could easily travel a mile into the woods." said Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Department of Forestry.

Fire officials say other fires are being started due to human negligence. Taking safety measures like keeping an eye on flames and making sure they are completely out before leaving them can help avoid some of these incidents.

"They have a permit and they're burning or they don't have a permit and they're burning, and they go inside and it's not put out; the next thing you know you're calling the fire department." said Seymour Volunteer Fire Chief John Linsenbigler.

Officials suggest not burning yard waste until we get more rainfall, but if you have to, you must acquire a burn permit. You can get one here.

