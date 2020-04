Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze at a tire shop on Clinton Highway on Thursday evening.

According to Rural Metro, the fire erupted on 7015 Clinton Hwy. around 9:00 p.m.

Crews arrived to find tires outside the business engulfed in flames and used metal saws to gain entry into the building to ensure the fire had not gone inside.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

