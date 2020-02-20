Firefighter injured in Oak Ridge house fire on Valentine's Day

An Oak Ridge firefighter was injured, transported to an area hospital and released after tackling a fire at a vacant home on Valentine's Day.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department said a caller reported a house fire around 3:20 a.m. on February 14 at 102 Artesia Drive. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows and eaves of the home.

According to a release, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen area.

The fire department said the home appeared to have "serious structural damage prior to the fire" and there were holes cut in the floors, which resulted in the firefighter's injury. The firefighter was transported to Methodist Medical Center, treated, and later released with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the home was vacant and was possessed by an area bank, but had a sale pending.

