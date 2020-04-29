Firefighter injured after responding to Knox County house fire

Rural Metro says a firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire in Knox County Wednesday night.

Crews responded to a home on Beaver Creek Road around 7 p.m. and found a fire in the front living room extending onto the front porch. Rural Metro said they were able to contain the fire to the living room, but the rest of the house suffered heat and smoke damage.

Investigators said the home's occupant got out, but several cats were unaccounted for.

The firefighter was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. Rural Metro said the fire was under investigation.

