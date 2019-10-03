Firefighters: Cigarette butt may have sparked brush fire that shut down lanes of I-75

It isn’t the first brush fire in recent days and weeks in Central Kentucky, but it certainly had a big impact, causing some problems for traffic along Interstate 75 in Lexington.

Firefighters are putting out grass fires along Interstate 75 in Lexington (WKYT)

Fire crews say they were called in Thursday morning to get the flames from three separate fires under control. The fires were on the right of way just off the interstate.

Crews had to block lanes, at one point shutting down all three northbound lanes, to fight the fire.

Firefighters utilized their tanker trunk, which can carry quite a bit more water than their other trucks.

Crews say they were able to knock the fire down quickly, saying they were thankful the wind wasn’t high at the time.

Firefighters believe the flames were likely caused by someone throwing out a cigarette butt.

"I guess people just don't think about a cigarette doing that, but you know with the history of forest fires and everything they always seem to start with something that's small,” says Captain Charles Pendleton, with the Lexington Fire Department.

“If you're driving along, if you could just keep that in your car until you reach your destination instead of throwing it out the window."

