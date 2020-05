Rural Metro firefighters were called to a barn that caught fire Monday afternoon.

Captain Jeff Bagwell said that crews were called to 8110 Shelton Rd. in the Corryton community a little after 3:30 p.m.

Bagwell said when crews arrived they found a single-story barn on fire. No animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

