Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a home engulfed in flames Friday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m. crews responded to 2201 Daisy Avenue where they found a house with the front engulfed in flames and fire shooting from the roof.

Residents of the home were already outside when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the residents will find shelter with family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.