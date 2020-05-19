Firefly event to be hosted near Gatlinburg with COVID-19 'modifications'

Discover Life in America announced it plans to host its annual firefly event near Gatlinburg, albeit with modifications due to COVID-19.

The organization typically hosts the fundraising event at the end of May. This year it will be held at Norton Creek Sanctuary on May 29, 30 and 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. According to a release, the property is adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Because of the pandemic, Discover Life in America is making changes such as:

- 50 percent capacity (limited to 30 guests)

- Checking guests for COVID-19 symptoms

- Requiring masks

- Social distancing

- Altered scheduled

- No food or drinks will be served

“This is an exciting opportunity to see the world-famous synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies, and other species known to the Smokies, “ said Todd Witcher, Executive Director at DLiA, “and this year we are taking extra precautions so that folks can enjoy the event safely.”

Tickets for the event are $225 per person and all proceeds go towards Discover Life in America as it conducts research in the park. You can go here to buy tickets, email Todd at todd@dlia.org or call 865-430-4757.

If you are unable to attend, the organization said it will host a free virtual event on YouTube at 8 p.m. June 1. Details for that can be found here.

The event is not affiliated with the park or the annual Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefly viewing event. That event was canceled.

