Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches in name promotion

What's in a name? It could be a free sub.

Firehouse Subs announced on December 9 that they will be giving away a free medium sub with any purchase to people with certain names.

Each day, Firehouse Subs will choose a different name, and on that day, people with the same first name can show their photo ID at any Firehouse Subs location and get a free medium sub with any purchase.

The company will post the name choices on the Firehouse Subs Facebook and Twitter accounts.

