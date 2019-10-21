Fireworks fly at Sevier County Commission meeting

Comments made by a Sevier County Commissioner sparked anger and support at a meeting on Monday night.

Warren Hurst / Source: WVLT News

Commissioner Warren Hurst took to the floor on Oct. 21 to speak about the commission's pending vote on becoming a gun sanctuary city.

"It's time we wake up people, it's time, it's past time," Hurst said.

Hurst also voiced his opinions on other topics.

"We got a queer running for president, if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," he said. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic to be President of the United States."

WVLT News was at the meeting and observed as one woman stood up and replied to Hurst, "Excuse me" she said. "This is not professional. This is [expletive]."

The woman left the meeting, and Hurst made another comment about the state of white male rights in the country.

"I'm not prejudice, a white male in this country has very few rights and they're getting took more every day," said Hurst.

Hurst told WVLT News over the phone that some of his best friends were African American, but he stands by his comments because he's entitled to his opinions.

After his public comments, some members of the crowd applauded.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.