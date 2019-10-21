City of Sevierville calls homophobic comments made at public meeting "offensive"

The City of Sevierville condemned the homophobic comments made by a county commissioner at a public meeting on Monday evening.

Warren Hurst / Source: WVLT News

"On October 21, 2019, Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst made several offensive remarks during an open commission meeting that have produced much concern and rightful indignation, within our city and beyond," said the statement. "Although Sevier County government is separate from Sevierville City government, we realize that these remarks still impact all of us living and working in this area."

"The City of Sevierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and City administration reject bigotry and prejudice towards any and all persons. As such, we strongly condemn the remarks of Commissioner Hurst. Mr. Hurst’s remarks do not reflect the feelings of our residents, who are friendly, caring people and neighbors. The City of Sevierville and the entire Smoky Mountain community is a welcoming place for the millions that visit our region and the thousands who live here."

"The City of Sevierville does not discriminate in our business interactions, hiring, or attitudes towards our visitors or residents."

"The City of Sevierville is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex or handicap in its programs or activities pursuant to Public Law 93-112 or 101-336. The City of Sevierville does not discriminate based on race, color or national origin in federal or state sponsored programs, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d.)"

Assistant to the Sevier County Mayor, Perrin Anderson also denounced the homophobic comments.

"The statements made by Commissioner Hurst at the Sevier County Commission meeting of October 21, 2019, do not reflect the opinion or position of Sevier County administration," Anderson said. "Sevier County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or status in any other group protected by law."

Commissioner Warren Hurst took the floor on Oct. 21 to speak about the commission's pending vote on becoming a gun sanctuary city.

"It's time we wake up people, it's time, it's passed time," Hurst said.

Hurst also voiced his opinions on other topics.

"We got a queer running for president, if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," he said. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic to be President of the United States."

WVLT News was at the meeting and observed as one woman stood up and replied to Hurst, "Excuse me" she said. "This is not professional. This is [expletive]."

The woman left the meeting, and Hurst made another comment about the state of white male rights in the country.

"I'm not prejudiced, a white male in this country has very few rights and they're getting took more every day," said Hurst.

Hurst told WVLT News over the phone that some of his best friends were African American, but he stands by his comments because he's entitled to his opinions.

After his public comments, some members of the crowd applauded.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.