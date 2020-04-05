First COVID-19 death in Blount County confirmed

A spokesperson with the Blount Memorial Hospital confirmed that they have had their first death related to COVID-19.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed that there is one death in Blount County.

The patient was hospitalized at the time of death.

"No identifying information about the patient is available based on federal patient privacy laws. We do, however, extend our sympathies to the friends and family of this patient and thank the teams of doctors, nurses and other clinicians who cared for this patient," said Josh West.

