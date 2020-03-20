First COVID-19 death in Tennessee confirmed

The first COVID-19 death in Tennessee was confirmed by Metro Nashville's Public Health Department Friday night.

According to WTVF, the department said the man was 73-years-old, and had underlying health conditions. They said his death was due to complications with the coronavirus.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”

There are now more than 228 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state.