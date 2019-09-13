Creatures, Legends and Lore conference comes to Gatlinburg

The Creatures, Legends and Lore conference will be taking place October 12th in Gatlinburg, Tenn. at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

The event will take place at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. / Source: (Creatures, Legends and Lore Facebook)

The conference comes from the same team that put on the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference.

There will be 12 speakers, two conference halls, and run from 9 am to 8 pm.

There will be a full panel of speakers for each track for a Q&A session. Vendors, photo ops, presentations, and autograph opportunities will also be made available.

for more information click here.

