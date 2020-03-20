First case of coronavirus confirmed in Hamblen County

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Hamblen County, according to Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney.

"The Tennessee Department of Public Health has notified the Task Force that the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed. We are told the individual is Self-Isolating ( not requiring hospitalization) and the Health Department is doing follow up and information gathering. We know no other details at this time. If you are showing mild symptoms - sneeze, fever, cough, shortness of breath,, stay home and treat as flu.

Testing is reserved for those whose symptoms are severe. Call your doctor or medical provider before going to office for exam.

One of the worst things we can do is overload our healthcare system. Thank you for your patience," said Chesney on Facebook.