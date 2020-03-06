First case of coronavirus confirmed in Kentucky, governor says

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kentucky, the governor said during a press conference on Friday evening.

Governor Beshear said the state's first case had been confirmed in Lexington. WKYT reported that the person was being isolated at an area medical facility.

The governor said he has declared a state of emergency to make sure the state had the necessary resources.

Tennessee's first case of coronavirus was confirmed on Thursday.

