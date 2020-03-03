First case of coronavirus confirmed in North Carolina

Health officials say the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in North Carolina, WBTV reports.

WBTV reported that a person from Wake County has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

The person traveled to the state of Washington and was exposed to a long-term care facility where there is a current coronavirus outbreak, WBTV reported.

Health officials said the person is doing well and is in isolation at their home.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

The number of deaths in Washington has risen to 9.

