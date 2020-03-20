First case of coronavirus confirmed in Scott County

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the county.

The Old Courthouse in Huntsville has been closed as a precaution.

The mayor is asking everyone to practice social distancing to help stop the virus from spreading.

"Scott County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus," said Tibbals on Facebook. "The Health Department has already initiated the Contact History Investigation to determine the immediate risk population. From the conversations I’ve already had with the HD, the family with the confirmed case has been in self-quarantine all week. Therefore, the number of people in contact should be minimal. As a precaution, I have shut down operations/services in the Old Courthouse until the investigation determines the extent of contact. I will continue to update the citizens as news evolves. Be smart. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands regularly. And do what you can to assist the high risk population (the elderly and those with chronic illnesses) to keep them safe. And please do not start panic purchasing of essentials. And on top of everything else, remain calm. And God Bless this County."

