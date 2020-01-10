First full moon of the decade comes with lunar eclipse

The first full moon of 2020 will arrive on Friday will come with an extra special show Friday evening.

Friday's full moon, or "Wolf Moon" is the first of the decade but also coincides with a lunar eclipse.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the "Wolf Moon" refers to the first full moon of the year.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is positioned directly in between the sun and the moon. The position results in a full moon, but one that is darker than usual because of the shadow cast by the Earth onto the lunar surface.

With clear skies, the full moon will have an orange tint on Friday night. The next lunar eclipse won't happen until November.

