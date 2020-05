TWRA gave a shoutout to one lucky fisherman after he reeled in a "Mack Daddy Musky" at the Davey Crockett Reservoir.

BJ Jones was kayak fishing on the Nolichucky River below the dam, said TWRA. Jones said it took 30 minutes to reel the monster-sized fish in.

The fisherman snapped a photo, then released the fish back into the river on Monday.

