Five-foot woman thrills Vol Nation during halftime show

She stood at five feet tall until she climbed a ladder and hooped on a unicycle nearly triple her height.

Her real name is Rong Niu, but her stage name is Red Panda. She stole the show at the Vols basketball Jan. 11 during halftime. She managed to balance at least five bowls on her head as she balanced on one wheel.

Fans, including ESPN'S Mike Morgan and Patrick Bradly, were spotted on the court stuck in amazement by Panda's act. At one point, they got in on the action, tossing a bowl her way.

Red Panda has been training for 33 years in China and has been featured on national talent shows in the past. She now travels and performs for large crowds.

