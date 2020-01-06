Five juveniles, one woman taken to hospital after crash in Cookeville

The Cookeville Police Department said multiple people were transported to area hospitals after a crash on Monday afternoon.

Police said three teenagers, one four-year-old, one five-year-old and a 25-year-old woman were transported to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash on January 6 at around 3:25 p.m.

Investigators said a Dodge Journey was going westbound on Shag Rag Road when it collided with a Dodge Dakota traveling in the eastbound lane.

Police said the Dodge Dakota was being driven by a 17-year-old male with a 17-year-old girl as a passenger. Both were transported to the Cookeville Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was 25-year-old Alisha Barlow. She was flown from the scene along with a 15-year-old passenger and a five-year-old passenger. A four-year-old passenger was transported to Cookeville Hospital with unknown injuries.

Cookeville police said the crash is still being investigated.

