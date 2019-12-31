Crime spree, police chase ends in arrest of five teens

Five teens were arrested after Knoxville Police said they are accused of stealing a vehicle, robbing the Shell Station on Cumberland Avenue and leading police on a chase.

According to a release, KPD officers responded to reports of a vehicle theft Monday at the intersection of Islington Avenue and Olive Street. Officers found a 66-year-old man at the scene who said the suspects had taken his unattended and running vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

The man told officers that two suspects got into the Jeep, then struck his leg with the car as they drove away.

Several hours later, officers responded to a robbery at the Shell on Cumberland Avenue. Two women at the gas station told police someone had attempted to steal their vehicle while they were inside the store.

The owner reportedly confronted the suspects before they could get away with the vehicle. A physical confrontation then ensued, and the suspects took one of the female’s purse, got into a 2019 Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the one stolen earlier in the day and left the scene.

At about 11:30 p.m., an officer spotted the suspect vehicle on Western Avenue near Knoxville College and attempted to stop it. However, police say the suspects refused to stop, resulting in a lengthy pursuit that ended when the suspects stopped and exited the vehicle on Cherry Street between Selma Avenue and Wilson Avenue. The suspects fled on foot but were quickly taken into custody with assistance from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Two 13-year-old males were charged with Evading Arrest, Robbery, Auto Theft and Aggravated Assault. A 15-year-old female was charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Robbery and Auto Theft, while another 13-year-old female was charged with Evading Arrest, Robbery and Auto Theft. A fifth suspect, a 14-year-old male, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and charged with Evading Arrest, Robbery and Auto Theft.

An investigation remains ongoing.

