Five top safety concerns from ETCH heading into summer months

With more parents working from home during the summer months, East Tennessee Children's Hospital has laid out its top five safety concerns for children.

Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Specialist Lexi Keiser-Yawn told WVLT News Anchor Brittany Tarwater what parents can do to keep children safe.

Poison Prevention

Poisoning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death for children, said Keiser-Yawn. She suggests putting household chemicals, soap and laundry pods out of reach and out of sight for children.

"You want to make sure you have the original packaging so you can tell them exactly what was in it or exactly what they ingested. If something happens, you want to give the doctors exactly what's in there so they can guide you through what to do," she said.

She recommends parents store the Poison Helpline in cell phones. That number is 1-800-222-1222.

Tip Over Dangers

Keiser-Yawn said a television or piece of heavy furniture tips onto a child on average of every three weeks. She said to be sure all heavy furniture is secured to a wall or the floor. These tethers are available at home improvement stores.

"It's one of the most over looked things, but one of the most deadly, too. It's usually not something that creates injuries, it creates death," she said. "If you know how hard it is for you to move your dresser yourself, but if you pull one drawer out and you put a toddler standing in it it becomes front heavy, and it will tip over which means the dresser, everything in it, the television, all comes down on that toddler."

She suggests parents avoid leaving toys, remotes or other things that could interest a child high up on a piece of furniture but still within sight for the child. It could tempt the child to climb.

Safe Sleep

Nearly 3,500 children die every year from sleep related injuries, said Keiser-Yawn. She said with more parents working from home, it is important to practice safe sleep during naps and through the night. She said to remember the ABC acronym of safe sleep: Alone, on their Back and in a Crib. She also said to never leave children sleeping in car seats in the house.

Choking

Food is the biggest choking hazard for young children, according to Keiser-Yawn. She said to cut food into small, bite-sized pieces and follow food recommendations by age group.

Small toys can also be a choking hazard. If the kids are home more, Keiser-Yawn said to be sure the young children are only playing with toys appropriate for their age. She said most toy choking injuries happen with older siblings' toys. She said a good test is the toilet paper roll test; if it fits through, it's too small for a young child.

For parents working from home, home offices could be dangerous. She suggested parents be on the lookout for small paperclips or staples hitting the floor.

Water Safety

At home, make sure toddlers do not have access to the bathroom where the toilet and bathtub can be dangerous temptations, said Keiser-Yawn. Never leave a child alone in a bathtub, not even for a second.

Remember drowning is silent and can happen in a matter of seconds. At-home pools should have four-sided fences. Alarms and high-reaching locks are recommended for doors leading to pools. Designate an adult to be a water-watcher as a pool supervisor. Never leave a child alone around water, not even for a second.

