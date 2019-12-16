Fla. man enjoys 'stolen effervescent Pepsi' after breaking into store

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida posted an interesting narrative about a man accused of stealing a Pepsi from a local store on December 14.

Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office

On Saturday, deputies posted video of a man, identified as Gabriel, who appears to enter a Citgo on Highway 60, pick up a "refreshing bottle of Pepsi Cola...and then tried to walk right back out without paying," investigators said.

The store cashier saw what the man was trying to do and pushed the lock button on the door, deputies said, locking the suspect inside.

In the video, you can see the man repeatedly push against the store's door in an attempt to leave with the drink. "Gabriel [the suspect] huffed, and he puffed, but he could not blow the door down," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The suspect got creative. "Gabriel picked up a fire extinguisher and slammed it against the glass door. Oddly, the glass did not break, but the fire extinguisher did," the sheriff's office continued.

Investigators said the cashier, not wanting anything else to happen, unlocked the door and the suspect escaped with the Pepsi. He was spotted two blocks away by investigators.

"A deputy spotted Gabriel about two blocks away from the store, enjoying his stolen effervescent Pepsi," the sheriff's office said. "The deputy asked Gabriel if he knew what was going on, to which Gabriel replied, 'Possibly'."

The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody to the "Polk Pokey."

The sheriff's office posted video of the incident, which had added audio that "was not real."

