Fla. man had child porn, child-like sex doll, deputies say

Florida deputies arrested a Venice man on child porn charges after connecting him to an image uploaded to Facebook.

In September, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office about the image on Facebook. Detectives say Facebook confirmed the user was 64-year-old Daniel Delong and further evidence connected the image to an IP address of an apartment on South Tamiami Trail in Venice.

On Thursday, detectives went to Delong's apartment and say he admitted accidentally uploading the image to his Facebook page. Detectives say Delong told them he had been looking at child porn for the last two years, over which he'd downloaded over a thousand images and videos to his computer.

Delong reportedly told detectives he knew it was illegal and described it as an "itch you know is wrong."

An initial search of his computer found more than 200 images of child porn, including images of children as young as toddlers. In the apartment's master bedroom, detectives say they found a child-like doll that had been modified, enabling Delong to have sex with it.

Delong was arrested and charged with 40 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Prohibition of Certain Acts in Connection with Obscene or Lewd Materials.

He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.