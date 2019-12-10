Fla. man tried to 'SWAT' girlfriend, police say

A Florida man was arrested after he tried to have a SWAT team go to his girlfriend's home.

According to WCJB, Bernard Robinson was charged with misuse of 911 after police said he made several false calls costing the police department valuable personnel time and resources.

Investigators said Robinson called the Gainesville Police Department Monday, alleging his girlfriend was attacking him with a hammer. However, investigators said they were not able to find anything to support that claim.

Officials said Robinson might have been trying to "SWAT" his girlfriend, a trend that originated several years ago that involves making a false call to police in order to have a SWAT team respond to the person or person's residence.

Robinson was arrested and is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

