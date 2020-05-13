Fla. teen learning to park accidentally hits father with truck, killing him

A Florida teen learning how to park her dad's F-150 accidentally hit him, police say. Officials said he later died.

Tarpon Springs police said the 15-year-old's father got out of the truck as she pulled into a parking space. He stood in front as she was about to back up, but investigators said she accidentally hit the accelerator. The truck went over the parking curb, hit the man and then hit a tree.

WTSP reported investigators said the man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries several hours later.

