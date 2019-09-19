'Flash Drought' inches closer

The slight majority of East Tennessee is inching ever closer to a drought.

This 'abnormally dry' designation comes from the U.S. Drought Monitor, an official tool meteorologists and agriculture experts rely on.

All of Jefferson, Hamblen, Morgan, Cumberland, Loudon, McMinn, and Roane Counties are covered by the 'abnormally dry' category. That happened Thursday, September 19th, when the new drought monitor came out. The only county that isn't included in any type of near-drought conditions is Hawkins.

This is a big change from last week. Then we had 11.69% of Tennessee's total land in the near-drought level. This week that number has climbed to 76.89% of the Volunteer State.

The amount of 'true' drought conditions has more than doubled since last week, as well, from 1.40% to 2.97%. A tiny part of McMinn County, along with a sliver of Meigs and Rhea Counties, fall within a drought.

Over to Kentucky, we find larger parts of three counties under a flash drought. Pieces of Whitley, Knox, and McCreary Counties are very dry, and more than a quarter of the Bluegrass State is in drought now.

This is all from a bone-dry September and a nine-day stretch of serious, often record-territory heat.

The USDA said, in part: "intense late-summer heat and acute short-term dryness led to a sharp increase in drought intensity and coverage across central portions of the region. Excessive heat (95-102°F) and pronounced short-term rainfall deficits (30-day rainfall totaling locally less than 10 percent of normal) heightened evapotranspiration rates and soil moisture losses, resulting in quickly escalating drought impacts (often referred to as a “flash drought”.)

The good news: if we were to just get 2"-3" of slow, persistent rain, this would largely be fixed.

The bad news: there's no sign that a solid rainfall event is coming.

What does all this really mean? Well, leaves are more likely to fall, and some are already dropping. Pond levels on farms are likely to drop. Some East Tennessee farmers are telling us their pumpkin patches are drying, their mums are struggling, and they are feeding their cows hay far too early. That's all a big economic impact to the state's largest industry: agriculture.

