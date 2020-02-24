Flooding: Second deadliest weather event, Severe Weather Awareness Week

All this week WVLT's Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is featuring the daily topics of Severe Weather Awareness Week, ahead of what is typically a busy spring storm season. Monday's topic is flooding.

A lot of folks hear "severe weather" and think of storms and tornadoes, but it doesn't take a storm with a lot of strength to cause flooding.

According to data from the National Weather Service, flooding is the second deadliest weather event. (Heat is actually number one.) This is one topic that is possible anywhere in the nation, and have faced all too regularly in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

I always say, "Stay informed to stay safe", because knowing what is possible is very important so you can plan accordingly. Flood is a prime example of that. If you don't keep up with the forecast, and right it off as just rain, you could end up in a potentially deadly situation. In my professional opinion, I think that's why heat and flooding are number one and number two on the deadly weather-related events. They're both underestimated.

Folks drive up to high water, sometimes despite barriers, and think they can cross through it. Sometimes people think they can wade through the flood waters. These are very dangerous scenarios.

So, let's talk about the types of alerts you'd want to have turned on in the WVLT Weather app. A Flood Advisory means high water may become a nuisance. A Flood Watch means to prepare, flooding will be possible during the alert time frame. And, Flood Warnings mean take action, flooding is happening.

More specifically, that alert may be for Flash Flooding, which is quite often in urban areas and low-lying spots. This is a short-term runoff issue, where the water rises quickly and may take a few hours to go down.

We often have flowing flood waters too. This means the force of the water can move even a heavy vehicle! It takes only six inches of moving water to carry an adult. Twelve inches of flowing water can take away a car, and eighteen inches can move a large vehicle!

All of these are reasons why we say, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" in the weather-world. That water could have more force than you realize. That high water could have eroded away the road, and there's now nothing to drive on. That creek, stream, or river could be near flood stage and the banks crumble away.

